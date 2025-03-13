Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A glimpse into a surreal abyss: how COVID ravaged a remote city in the Amazonian jungle – podcast

By Gemma Ware, Host, The Conversation Weekly Podcast, The Conversation
Researcher Japhy Wilson tells The Conversation Weekly podcast the surreal story of what happened in one Peruvian city in the Amazon jungle during the first wave of COVID.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Trump’s protectionism is a threat to globalisation and democracy – and it’s no accident
~ Electric cars were once marketed as ‘women’s cars’. Did this hold back their development over the next century?
~ South Sudan: Opposition Leaders, Others, Detained
~ We spoke to kids after the Lismore floods. To recover, they told us they need support, time and hugs
~ Grattan on Friday: Will voters fear PM Peter Dutton would be a surprise packet?
~ Why Nigeria made headlines on International Women's Day for all the wrong reasons
~ Will Rodrigo Duterte be seen as a martyr – or a symbol of justice finally being carried out?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Peter Dutton on why he’s not Australia’s Trump – ‘I’m my own person’
~ Proposed EU Return Rules for Migrants are Cruel, Unrealistic
~ Four key points to understanding Trump’s war against a Brazilian judge
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter