Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

South Sudan: Opposition Leaders, Others, Detained

By Human Rights Watch
(Johannesburg) – South Sudanese authorities have arrested at least 22 political and military personnel in the wake of violent clashes that started in mid-February 2025 between government and armed groups in Upper Nile, Human Rights Watch said today. These recent developments have plunged the country into political crisis.“The lack of transparency and legitimate concerns about the legality of the arrests and detention of opposition leaders and others fuel instability in an already fragile security context,” said Nyagoah Tut Pur, South Sudan researcher at Human Rights Watch. “Authorities…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
