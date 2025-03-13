We spoke to kids after the Lismore floods. To recover, they told us they need support, time and hugs
By Amy Cutter-Mackenzie-Knowles, Professor of Sustainability, Environment & Education, Southern Cross University
Alexandra Lasczik, Professor, Arts & Education, Southern Cross University
Jeanti St Clair, Lecturer in Journalism, Southern Cross University
Liberty Pascua de Rivera, Vice Chancellor Research Fellow, Faculty of Education, Southern Cross University
Simone M. Blom, Senior Lecturer, Faculty of Education, Southern Cross University
A new project worked with children after the disastrous 2022 Lismore floods. There are lessons for how to help young people recover from Cyclone Alfred.
- Thursday, March 13, 2025