Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Tonnes of microplastics infiltrate Australia’s agricultural soils each year, study shows

By Shima Ziajahromi, Advance Queensland Research Fellow, Australian Rivers Institute, Griffith University
Frederic Leusch, Professor of Environmental Science, Griffith University
Hsuan-Cheng Lu, Senior Research Assistant, Griffith University
Compost applied to agricultural soils in Australia each year contains tonnes of microplastics, our research has revealed. These microplastics can harm soil and plant health and eventually enter food crops, potentially posing a risk to humans.

In Australia, more than 51% of organic waste – including garden and food waste from households – is recovered and processed. Much of it is turned into compost.

However,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Nigeria made headlines on International Women's Day for all the wrong reasons
~ Will Rodrigo Duterte be seen as a martyr – or a symbol of justice finally being carried out?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Peter Dutton on why he’s not Australia’s Trump – ‘I’m my own person’
~ Proposed EU Return Rules for Migrants are Cruel, Unrealistic
~ Four key points to understanding Trump’s war against a Brazilian judge
~ Bangladesh: International community must act to avoid devastating aid cuts for Rohingya refugees
~ Thai Rights Lawyer’s 2004 ‘Disappearance’ Unsolved
~ Fragments of a million-year-old face found in Spain shed new light on ancient human migrations
~ The rate of sports betting has surged more than 57% – and younger people are betting more
~ What is hepatitis B, the virus at the centre of the recent hospital infection alert?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter