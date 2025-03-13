Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

The rate of sports betting has surged more than 57% – and younger people are betting more

By Ferdi Botha, Senior Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute: Applied Economic & Social Research, The University of Melbourne
There’s an urgent need to protect younger Australians, and in particular men, at greatest risk of gambling harm. Here is one effective way this can be achieved.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Why Nigeria made headlines on International Women's Day for all the wrong reasons
~ Will Rodrigo Duterte be seen as a martyr – or a symbol of justice finally being carried out?
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Peter Dutton on why he’s not Australia’s Trump – ‘I’m my own person’
~ Proposed EU Return Rules for Migrants are Cruel, Unrealistic
~ Four key points to understanding Trump’s war against a Brazilian judge
~ Bangladesh: International community must act to avoid devastating aid cuts for Rohingya refugees
~ Thai Rights Lawyer’s 2004 ‘Disappearance’ Unsolved
~ Fragments of a million-year-old face found in Spain shed new light on ancient human migrations
~ Tonnes of microplastics infiltrate Australia’s agricultural soils each year, study shows
~ What is hepatitis B, the virus at the centre of the recent hospital infection alert?
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter