Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Proposed EU Return Rules for Migrants are Cruel, Unrealistic

By Human Rights Watch
The European Commission’s proposal for a new "Returns Regulation" for undocumented migrants, announced March 11, is both cruel and unrealistic.It would mean longer detention, harsher treatment, and fewer rights for people, without any meaningful promise of more repatriations. It also signals the European Union’s deepening obsession with off-loading its migration responsibilities, no matter the cost to human beings or the EU’s stated values.The draft regulation would allow for the detention of unaccompanied children and families with children, as well as single adults, for as long as two years while…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
