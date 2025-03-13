Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Bangladesh: International community must act to avoid devastating aid cuts for Rohingya refugees

By Amnesty International
The international community must urgently step up and deliver the necessary support to avoid the devastating impact on the lives of Rohingya refugees in Bangladesh following the announcement of severe aid cuts by the World Food Programme (WFP), Amnesty International said today ahead of the visit of UN Secretary General Antonio Guterres. Interviews recently conducted […] The post Bangladesh: International community must act to avoid devastating aid cuts for Rohingya refugees appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Four key points to understanding Trump’s war against a Brazilian judge
~ Thai Rights Lawyer’s 2004 ‘Disappearance’ Unsolved
~ The end of capitalism – or the end of civilisation? The choice could be that stark
~ Aboriginal bands, experimental dance and a Hindu epic: the highlights of Perth Festival 2025
~ Generative AI and deepfakes are fuelling health misinformation. Here’s what to look out for so you don’t get scammed
~ A lunar eclipse is on tomorrow – NZ and parts of Australia are in for a spectacle
~ Victims of sexual violence often feel they’re the ones on trial. Independent lawyers would help
~ The High Court made a landmark decision on native title law. Here’s what it means
~ We can’t keep relying on the ADF to respond to natural disasters – how to rebuild our emergency volunteer workforce
~ Clean air rules boost US health and the economy − charts show what EPA’s new deregulation plans ignore
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter