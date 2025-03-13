Tolerance.ca
Generative AI and deepfakes are fuelling health misinformation. Here’s what to look out for so you don’t get scammed

By Lisa M. Given, Professor of Information Sciences & Director, Social Change Enabling Impact Platform, RMIT University
False and misleading health information online and on social media is on the rise, thanks to rapid developments in deepfake technology and generative artificial intelligence (AI).

This allows videos, photos and audio of respected health professionals to be manipulated – for example, to appear as if they are endorsing fake health-care products, or to solicit sensitive health information from Australians.

So, how do these kinds of health scams work? And what can you do to spot them?

Accessing health information online


In 2021, three in four Australians…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
