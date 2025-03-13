Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Victims of sexual violence often feel they’re the ones on trial. Independent lawyers would help

By Mary Iliadis, Associate Professor in Criminology, Deakin University
A new report has recommended courts have independent lawyers for victims of sexual violence. Here’s how it would make the judicial system safer.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
