Human Rights Observatory

Working dogs and horses have tax-deductible upkeep. But Australia’s thousands of working cats go unrecognised

By Jacquie Rand, Emeritus Professor of Companion Animal Health, The University of Queensland
Caitlin Crawford, Industry Fellow in Animal Welfare, The University of Queensland
Pauleen Bennett, Professor and Head of Department, Psychology and Counselling, College of Science, Health and Engineering, La Trobe University
Rebekah Scotney, Clinical Academic, School of Veterinary Science, The University of Queensland
Vanessa Rohlf, Research Fellow in Psychology, La Trobe University
For many dairy farmers, the solution to their rodent problem isn’t poison – it’s working cats. But at present, there are no tax deductions for their care.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
