Human Rights Observatory

Thai Rights Lawyer’s 2004 ‘Disappearance’ Unsolved

By Human Rights Watch
For more than two decades, nine different Thai prime ministers have failed to bring those responsible for the enforced disappearance of prominent human rights lawyer Somchai Neelapaijit to justice.Official investigations established that Somchai was abducted in Bangkok on March 12, 2004. He has not been seen since.Substantial evidence implicated a group of police officers, who allegedly sought retaliation for Somchai’s involvement in lawsuits regarding widespread police torture of Muslim suspects in Thailand’s insurgency-ridden southern border provinces.In January 2006, then-Prime Minister…


© Human Rights Watch -
