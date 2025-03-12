Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

How North Sea tanker collision could affect one of Britain’s most important coastlines

By Krysia Mazik, Senior Lecturer, Marine Biology, University of Hull
Magnus Johnson, Senior Lecturer Environmental Marine Science, University of Hull
Rodney Forster, Professor and Lead, Hull Marine Laboratory, University of Hull
Sue Hull, Senior Lecturer in Marine Biology and Ecology, University of Hull
A large tanker has released jet fuel into the sea near crucial seal and seabird breeding spots, say local marine ecologists.The Conversation


© The Conversation -
