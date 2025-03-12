Trans and non-binary New Zealanders earn less and are more likely to be unemployed – new study
By Alexander Plum, Senior Research Fellow, Auckland University of Technology
Linda Kirkpatrick, Senior Research Officer, New Zealand Policy Research Institute , Auckland University of Technology
The trans and non-binary community may be increasingly visible in New Zealand, but their economic outcomes are still very different to the wider population.
Read complete article
© The Conversation
- Wednesday, March 12, 2025