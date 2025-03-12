Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mass layoffs at Education Department signal Trump’s plan to gut the agency

By Joshua Cowen, Professor of Education Policy, Michigan State University
The president’s apparent strategy is attempting to eliminate the agency on his own authority, while asking Congress to finish the job, an education expert writes.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
More
