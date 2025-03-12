Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

We tracked the mental health of trans and gender-diverse Australians for over 20 years. And we’re worried

By Karinna Saxby, Research Fellow, Melbourne Institute of Applied Economic and Social Research, The University of Melbourne
Dennis Petrie, Professor of Health Economics, Centre for Health Economics, Monash University
Glenda Bishop, Research Fellow, Melbourne School of Population and Global Health, The University of Melbourne
Sara Hutchinson Tovar, PhD Candidate, Centre for Health Economics, Monash University
Zoe Aitken, Senior Research Fellow in Social Epidemiology, The University of Melbourne
The mental health of trans, nonbinary and gender-diverse Australians is worse than the general population and the gulf is getting wider.

Our new study, published recently in BMJ Mental Health, shows the gap has grown considerably since 2010, particularly for young people.

This is the first time the mental health of trans, nonbinary and gender-diverse Australians has been tracked over time for so long using data that represents the whole population.

Here’s why we’re so concerned,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
