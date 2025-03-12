World-first analysis of seabirds who’ve eaten plastic reveals slow, insidious health impacts
By Jennifer Lavers (Métis Nation ᓲᐊᐧᐦᑫᔨᐤ), Lecturer in Ornithology, Charles Sturt University
Alix de Jersey, PhD candidate, Tasmanian School of Medicine, University of Tasmania
Jack Rivers Auty, Lecturer, Medical Sciences, University of Tasmania
We all know microplastics are bad for the environment and our health, but do we really know how bad?
Our new study, published this week in the journal Science Advances, compared changes in 745 proteins found in seabirds with and without plastics in their stomachs.
We focused on young sable shearwaters (seabirds, Ardenna carneipes).…
- Wednesday, March 12, 2025