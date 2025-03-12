Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

A serial killer blames his ‘monstrous’ mother – but misogyny is the real culprit

By Kevin John Brophy, Emeritus Professor of Creative Writing, The University of Melbourne
Mandy Beaumont’s debut novel, The Furies, was unrelentingly intense in its depictions of self-hatred, violence, rape and induced abortion. Her latest novel, The Thrill of It, is a more controlled and conventional excursion into male violence against women. It is just as serious in its exposure of misogyny. But it has a stronger narrative, with episodes of relief from its scenes of debasement.

Review: The Thrill of It…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International condemns the return to prison of journalist Jose Rubén Zamora
~ Is the US heading for a government shutdown? 5 essential reads to occupy the mind while we wait to find out
~ How North Sea tanker collision could affect one of Britain’s most important coastlines
~ Trans and non-binary New Zealanders earn less and are more likely to be unemployed – new study
~ Mass layoffs at Education Department signal Trump’s plan to gut the agency
~ Independent MPs are elected for a reason – hung parliaments may be precisely what voters want
~ ‘They eat snacks during class and swing on chairs’: the worrying, sexist behaviour of some young men at uni
~ We tracked the mental health of trans and gender-diverse Australians for over 20 years. And we’re worried
~ Luxury hiking developments look picture-perfect, but could stop everyday Australians from accessing national parks
~ World-first analysis of seabirds who’ve eaten plastic reveals slow, insidious health impacts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter
© 2025 Tolerance.ca® Inc. All reproduction rights reserved.

All information reproduced on the Web pages of www.tolerance.ca (including articles, images, photographs, and logos) is protected by intellectual property rights owned by Tolerance.ca® Inc. or, in certain cases, by its author. Any reproduction of the information for use other than personal use is prohibited. In particular, any alteration, widespread distribution, translation, sale, commercial exploitation or reutilization of the contents of the Web site, without the prior written permission of Tolerance.ca® Inc., is strictly forbidden. For information, please contact info@tolerance.ca

Tolerance.ca® Inc. is not responsible for external links nor for the contents of the advertisements appearing on Tolerance.ca®. Ads companies may use information about your visits to this web site in order to provide advertisements about goods and services of interest to you.
RSS