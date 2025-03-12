Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Mozambique: Police Fire on Opposition Parade

By Human Rights Watch
(Johannesburg) – Mozambique police fired on a peaceful opposition parade on March 5, 2025, injuring at least 16 people, including 2 children, Human Rights Watch said today. Hundreds of people sang, cheered, and danced in the parade, led by the former presidential candidate Venancio Mondlane, in the capital, Maputo, before being attacked.The parade, involving a convoy of some six vehicles, had moved without incident for about three kilometers amid police units deployed across the city ahead of the signing ceremony for a political agreement that day. The agreement, between President Daniel…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Guatemala: Amnesty International condemns the return to prison of journalist Jose Rubén Zamora
~ Is the US heading for a government shutdown? 5 essential reads to occupy the mind while we wait to find out
~ How North Sea tanker collision could affect one of Britain’s most important coastlines
~ Trans and non-binary New Zealanders earn less and are more likely to be unemployed – new study
~ Mass layoffs at Education Department signal Trump’s plan to gut the agency
~ Independent MPs are elected for a reason – hung parliaments may be precisely what voters want
~ ‘They eat snacks during class and swing on chairs’: the worrying, sexist behaviour of some young men at uni
~ We tracked the mental health of trans and gender-diverse Australians for over 20 years. And we’re worried
~ Luxury hiking developments look picture-perfect, but could stop everyday Australians from accessing national parks
~ World-first analysis of seabirds who’ve eaten plastic reveals slow, insidious health impacts
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter