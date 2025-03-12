Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

USA: Arrest and Detention of Mahmoud Khalil Is Chilling Attack on Human Rights

By Amnesty International
In response to the Trump administration’s unlawful arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a lawful permanent resident and recent graduate of Columbia University, Paul O’Brien, Amnesty International USA’s Executive Director, made the following statement:  “The arrest and detention of Mahmoud Khalil, a Palestinian student activist and lawful permanent resident, is another attack on human rights […] The post USA: Arrest and Detention of Mahmoud Khalil Is Chilling Attack on Human Rights  appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
