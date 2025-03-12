Tolerance.ca
Attacks on people with albinism in Tanzania: African court holds government responsible – why it matters

By Charlotte Baker, Professor of French and Critical Disability Studies, Lancaster University
People with albinism face widespread discrimination in many sub-Saharan African countries. In Tanzania, this minority has been subjected to extreme forms of violence. The government’s failure to protect their rights prompted the filing of a case before the African Court on Human and Peoples’ Rights. The case was brought by Tanzanian and international civil rights groups against…The Conversation


