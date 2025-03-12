Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Millions of babies’ lives could be changed for the better with this one simple check

By Tiia-Marie Sundberg, PhD Candidate, Obstetrics and Gynaecology, Lund University
Mehreen Zaigham, Associate Professor, Lund University, Sweden, Lund University
Birth is one of the most critical moments in a person’s life. During this transition, a baby moves from receiving oxygen through the umbilical cord to breathing on their own. Most of the time this shift happens smoothly, but when something goes wrong the consequences can be devastating.

We studied over 35,000 babies born in Sweden between 1997 and 2012, tracking their health records for up to 20 years. We found that babies with an umbilical cord pH below 7.05 (suggesting they didn’t get enough oxygen…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
