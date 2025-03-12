Tolerance.ca
Radiohead’s The Bends at 30: this fraught, compassionate, violently disturbed record remains one of their best

By Glenn Fosbraey, Associate Dean of Humanities and Social Sciences, University of Winchester
There was a time in the early to mid-2000s when naming The Bends as your favourite Radiohead album was like opting for chicken korma from the takeaway menu, while the gourmands decided between the bangla shatkora and jhinga bahar.

Thirty years after its release, and with such musical snobbery now thankfully consigned to the past, the fraught, compassionate, violently disturbed rock of The Bends is now appreciated as one of the


