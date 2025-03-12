Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Four Chinese firms looking to shake up the tech world in the wake of DeepSeek

By Naresh R. Pandit, Professor of International Business, University of East Anglia
Feng Wan, Associate Professor of Management, Zhejiang University
Peter Williamson, Honorary Professor of International Management, Cambridge Judge Business School
The success of the Chinese AI firm DeepSeek shocked financial markets and major US tech firms in January 2025. But it shouldn’t have come as such a surprise.

Because, for decades now, plenty of companies in China have been developing competitive advantages that enable them to make remarkable progress. This involves a different strategy to that of many big western firms that rely on things like branding – like Apple – and exclusive technology…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
