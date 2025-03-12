Four Chinese firms looking to shake up the tech world in the wake of DeepSeek
By Naresh R. Pandit, Professor of International Business, University of East Anglia
Feng Wan, Associate Professor of Management, Zhejiang University
Peter Williamson, Honorary Professor of International Management, Cambridge Judge Business School
The success of the Chinese AI firm DeepSeek shocked financial markets and major US tech firms in January 2025. But it shouldn’t have come as such a surprise.
Because, for decades now, plenty of companies in China have been developing competitive advantages that enable them to make remarkable progress. This involves a different strategy to that of many big western firms that rely on things like branding – like Apple – and exclusive technology…
- Wednesday, March 12, 2025