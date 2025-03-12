Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Outdated legal frameworks are a barrier to the EU’s just transition – here’s how we can fix them

By Antonio Aloisi, Associate Professor of European and comparative Labour Law, IE University
Historically, discussions surrounding the EU’s “twin” green and digital transitions have focused on mitigating the transitions’ negative impacts on workers – whether from technological disruptions or climate policies – rather than proactively shaping the future of work.

Last year’s widespread farmer protests – which took aim at environmental regulations, among other things – demonstrated that the EU has often failed to get workers on side. Similar…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Black holes spew out powerful jets that span millions of light-years – we’re trying to understand their whole life cycle
~ Attacks on people with albinism in Tanzania: African court holds government responsible – why it matters
~ Millions of babies’ lives could be changed for the better with this one simple check
~ Radiohead’s The Bends at 30: this fraught, compassionate, violently disturbed record remains one of their best
~ Four Chinese firms looking to shake up the tech world in the wake of DeepSeek
~ Myopia is a disease, not a refractive error — here’s what that means
~ How poor sleep could fuel belief in conspiracy theories
~ How to learn a language like a baby
~ How countries define climate action in Paris Agreement pledges – and why a standard format could help assess outcomes
~ Ancient DNA reveals Maghreb communities preserved their culture and genes, even in a time of human migration
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter