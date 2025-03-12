Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Aviation safety isn’t just about pilot skill — it also comes down to corporate decision-making

By Thomas Walker, Professor, Finance, Concordia University
Hamed Khadivar, Assistant Professor, Finance, Université du Québec à Montréal (UQAM)
Air travel is statistically one of the safest modes of transporation. But a series of recent airline accidents has rattled the industry and the public — leading to a surge in Google searches for “is flying safe” in recent weeks.

The number of fatal airline accidents jumped from just…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
