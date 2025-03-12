Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Does cancelling a trip to the U.S. really send a political message, or is it just hurting local tourism?

By Frédéric Dimanche, Professor and Director, Ted Rogers School of Hospitality and Tourism Management, Toronto Metropolitan University
Kelley A. McClinchey, Teaching Faculty, Geography and Environmental Studies, Wilfrid Laurier University
Although travel is not directly affected by the U.S. tariffs, Canadians are reacting to the tariffs and Trump’s threats to make the country the 51st U.S. state.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
