Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

We modelled how early human ancestors ran – and found they were surprisingly slow

By Tom O'Mahoney, Senior Lecturer in Biomedical Sciences, Anglia Ruskin University
Imagine the scene, around 3 million years ago in what is now east Africa. By the side of a river, an injured antelope keels over and draws its last breath. The carcass is soon set on by hyenas, who tussle with a crocodile. The crocodile surfaces and grabs part of the animal.

The hyenas win and the crocodile retreats with only a leg. After having their fill, the hyenas slope off. Some funny-looking apes approach, walking upright. They have what appear to be stones with sharp edges in their hands. They hurriedly cut off some scraps of meat and start chewing at them.

Their…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Black holes spew out powerful jets that span millions of light-years – we’re trying to understand their whole life cycle
~ Attacks on people with albinism in Tanzania: African court holds government responsible – why it matters
~ Millions of babies’ lives could be changed for the better with this one simple check
~ Radiohead’s The Bends at 30: this fraught, compassionate, violently disturbed record remains one of their best
~ Four Chinese firms looking to shake up the tech world in the wake of DeepSeek
~ Myopia is a disease, not a refractive error — here’s what that means
~ How poor sleep could fuel belief in conspiracy theories
~ Outdated legal frameworks are a barrier to the EU’s just transition – here’s how we can fix them
~ How to learn a language like a baby
~ How countries define climate action in Paris Agreement pledges – and why a standard format could help assess outcomes
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter