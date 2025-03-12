Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

I research the dehumanising treatment of young offenders – Netflix’s Adolescence gets it spot on

By Megan Smith-Dobric, PhD Candidate in Law, University of Oxford
Warning: this article contains minor spoilers for Adolescence.

Adolescence, a new Netflix crime drama, is powerful and thought-provoking. It explores a range of issues affecting young people today, including the rise of toxic masculinity, “incel” culture, social media bullying and the struggle for identity in school. But it also raises critical questions about how the UK treats young offenders.

The series follows 13-year-old Jamie Miller (Owen Cooper), who is arrested on suspicion of murder after a girl from his history class, is stabbed to death.

Jamie,…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
