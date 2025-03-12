Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How Jesse Jackson embodied Southern politics − and changed American elections

By Gibbs Knotts, Professor of Political Science, Coastal Carolina University
Christopher A. Cooper, Professor of Political Science & Public Affairs, Western Carolina University
A civil rights activist who ran for president twice and became a Democratic power broker, Jackson is an American political icon. But above all, he’s a Southerner.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
