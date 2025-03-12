Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

US workers with remote-friendly jobs are still working from home nearly half the time, 5 years after the pandemic began

By Radostina Purvanova, Professor of Management and Organizational Leadership, Drake University
Alanah Mitchell, Professor of Information Management and Business Analytics, Drake University
That’s a huge change from 2019, when remote work accounted for only 7% of the nation’s paid workdays, even if it’s a big decline from 2020.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Lebanon: Landmark Shura Council decision must mark a turning point in ending impunity for torture
~ US and Ukraine sign 30-day ceasefire proposal – now the ball is in Putin’s court
~ The US has lifted its intelligence sharing pause with Ukraine. But the damage may already be done
~ Middle age is a time when women are vulnerable to eating disorders
~ How Jesse Jackson embodied Southern politics − and changed American elections
~ The parallels between Kash Patel and William J. Burns, a scandal-mongering 1920s FBI director — an FBI historian explains
~ Alien and Sedition Acts were reviled in their time, and John Adams was not sorry to see them go
~ Pennsylvania’s mushroom industry faces urgent labor shortage − and latest immigration policies will likely make it worse
~ How do researchers determine how toxic a chemical is? A toxicologist explains alternatives to animal testing
~ The fediverse promises social media without Big Tech – if it can avoid familiar pitfalls
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter