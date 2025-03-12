Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

For superfans, comic-con culture is more than fun – it’s sacred, a sociologist explains

By Michael Elliott, Professor of Sociology, Towson University
Picture a packed stadium of fans in extreme weather, all clad in their favorite jerseys, cheering and cursing at their favorite American football team or European soccer club. Or a crush of screaming fans, singing and dancing in unison at a Taylor Swift or K-pop concert. Or a sea of costumed “Star Wars” fans, lightsabers aloft, filling up movie theaters on opening night of a new movie.

Plenty of people like to watch sports, attend concerts and go to the movies. But what about those fans – the die-hard…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
