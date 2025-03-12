Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Russia: Lengthy prison term for transgender activist a punishment for anti-war stance

By Amnesty International
Reacting to the Russian Supreme Court decision to uphold the 12-year prison sentence of Russian transgender anti-war activist Mark Kislitsyn, Amnesty International’s Russia Researcher, Natalia Prilutskaya, said: “Imprisoning Mark Kislitsyn in a penal colony on ‘treason’ charges for sending US$ 10 to an account in Ukraine defies common sense. The real aim of this prosecution […] The post Russia: Lengthy prison term for transgender activist a punishment for anti-war stance appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


Read complete article

© Amnesty International -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Mysterious radio pulses from space have been tracked down – and the source is not what astronomers expected
~ Despite recent increases, JobSeeker still leaves people below the poverty line. Here’s why that affects us all
~ With Australian steel and aluminium set to incur US tariffs, global uncertainty will be our next challenge
~ New survey explores what people in South Africa expect of publicly visible scientists – why it matters
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tina Jackson on the independents to watch this election
~ Newspapers cannot justify running Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots ads as freedom of speech
~ View from The Hill: tariff rebuff feeds into debate about how Australia handles Donald Trump
~ Ice baths are popular for exercise recovery and general wellness. But what does the science say?
~ DR Congo: Rwanda-Backed M23 Target Journalists, Activists
~ Philippines: Duterte Arrested on ICC Warrant
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter