Human Rights Observatory

What the U.S. ceasefire proposal means for Ukraine, Russia, Europe – and Donald Trump

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s success in bolstering support for Ukraine in Europe following a contentious White House meeting might be an example of his flair for calculated risks. Is a ceasefire close?The Conversation


