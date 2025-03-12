Tolerance.ca
Despite recent increases, JobSeeker still leaves people below the poverty line. Here’s why that affects us all

By Peter Whiteford, Professor, Crawford School of Public Policy, Australian National University
Over the past two years, there has been some progress in improving the JobSeeker payment. But payment levels remain below the poverty line.

That’s according to Australia’s Economic Inclusion Advisory Committee’s 2025 report, released this week a fortnight ahead of the federal budget on March 25. This committee advises the Federal Government on ways to enhance economic inclusion and reduce disadvantage.

The committee is chaired by former Labor minister…The Conversation


© The Conversation -
