Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New survey explores what people in South Africa expect of publicly visible scientists – why it matters

By Marina Joubert, Science Communication Researcher, Stellenbosch University
Lars Guenther, Professor, Stellenbosch University
Simone Rödder, Professor of Sociology, with a focus on Science Studies, University of Hamburg
When asked to name a living scientist from their own country, more than half of the respondents in both countries did not reply.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Despite recent increases, JobSeeker still leaves people below the poverty line. Here’s why that affects us all
~ With Australian steel and aluminium set to incur US tariffs, global uncertainty will be our next challenge
~ Politics with Michelle Grattan: Tina Jackson on the independents to watch this election
~ Newspapers cannot justify running Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots ads as freedom of speech
~ View from The Hill: tariff rebuff feeds into debate about how Australia handles Donald Trump
~ Ice baths are popular for exercise recovery and general wellness. But what does the science say?
~ DR Congo: Rwanda-Backed M23 Target Journalists, Activists
~ Philippines: Duterte Arrested on ICC Warrant
~ Post-election demonstrations in Mozambique inspire protests against socioeconomic crisis in Angola
~ What the U.S. ceasefire proposal means for Ukraine, Russia, Europe – and Donald Trump
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter