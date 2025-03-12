Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Newspapers cannot justify running Clive Palmer’s Trumpet of Patriots ads as freedom of speech

By Denis Muller, Senior Research Fellow, Centre for Advancing Journalism, The University of Melbourne
Journalists have protested their media outlets’ decisions to run the Trumpet of Patriots ads. They were right to do so.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
