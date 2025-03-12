Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New play The Robot Dog reminds us there are some knowledges we hold that AI will never have

By Sarah Austin, Senior Lecturer in Theatre, The University of Melbourne
Through the vehicle of a family drama, Melbourne Theatre Company’s play emphasises the value of embodied knowledge – and how this can never be replaced by AI.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ Ice baths are popular for exercise recovery and general wellness. But what does the science say?
~ DR Congo: Rwanda-Backed M23 Target Journalists, Activists
~ Philippines: Duterte Arrested on ICC Warrant
~ Post-election demonstrations in Mozambique inspire protests against socioeconomic crisis in Angola
~ ‘Shoot it like Steph’: why young athletes shouldn’t try to copy the world’s best
~ Arrest of ex-president Duterte will shake up dynastic politics in the Philippines – and hand initiative to rival Marcos family
~ Devastating landslides have hit Milford Sound in the past – if it happened today, the impact would dwarf Whakaari/White Island
~ Australia – like everyone else – fails to win exemption from Trump’s tariffs on aluminium and steel
~ Does conflict with friends make you squirm? Doing it right might make the relationship stronger
~ Kultarrs are tiny, cryptic creatures that only come out at night. Scientists are finally learning how they live
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter