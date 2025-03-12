Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Philippines: Duterte Arrested on ICC Warrant

By Human Rights Watch
(Manila) – The arrest of former Philippine President Rodrigo Duterte and his transfer to the International Criminal Court (ICC) in The Hague is a historic step toward justice, Human Rights Watch said today. On March 11, 2025, Philippine authorities acting on an arrest warrant that the ICC issued and sent to Interpol, arrested Duterte in Manila. The ICC sought Duterte’s arrest on a crimes against humanity charge in relation to alleged extrajudicial killings occurring between 2011 and 2019. President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. confirmed that an aircraft carrying Duterte to The…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
