Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Post-election demonstrations in Mozambique inspire protests against socioeconomic crisis in Angola

By Liam Anderson
Since October 11, 2024, more than 300 people have died and over 600 were injured in post-election protests in Mozambique. The FRELIMO party, in power for over 50 years, won the elections.


Read complete article

© Global Voices -
