Australia – like everyone else – fails to win exemption from Trump’s tariffs on aluminium and steel

By Michelle Grattan, Professorial Fellow, University of Canberra
Australia has failed to win an exemption from Donald Trump’s 25% tariffs on aluminium and steel, but the government has vowed to fight on for a carve out.

Prime Minister Anthony Albanese declared the decision was “against the spirit of our two nations’ enduring friendship”. “This is not a friendly act,” he said.

“We will continue working hard for a different outcome,” Albanese told a news conference.

In recent times, Albanese was not able to get another phone call with President Trump for a late top-level pitch.

Australia would not impose reciprocal…The Conversation


