Human Rights Observatory

‘Furious kickback against equality’ must end, UN chief tells women activists, as conference adopts landmark declaration

At a time of growing backlash against women’s rights, UN Secretary-General António Guterres issued a stark call to action on Tuesday to civil society representatives gathered for a town hall meeting – part of the ongoing Commission on the Status of Women.


