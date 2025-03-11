Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Why we shouldn’t let lower fertility rates fuel pronatalist policies

By Céline Delacroix, Adjunct Professor and Senior Fellow, School of Health Sciences, L’Université d’Ottawa/University of Ottawa
Buried in the Donald Trump administration’s recent avalanche of executive orders in the United States was a starkly revealing provision: A Department of Transportation order requiring projects to prioritize federal highway and transit funding to communities with marriage and birth rates higher than the national average. Those with declining…The Conversation


