Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity – a blow against impunity

By Tom Smith, Associate Professor in International Relations & Academic Director of the Royal Air Force College Cranwell, University of Portsmouth
The arrest of Rodrigo Duterte, who served as president of the Philippines between 2016 and 2022, for crimes against humanity for his part in the country’s violent “war on drugs” is a welcome blow against impunity. Duterte was arrested on March 11 by Interpol, which was carrying out an arrest warrant issued by the International Criminal Court (ICC) charging him with crimes against humanity.

It’s a step, at least, towards justice for…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
