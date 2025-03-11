Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

What the U.S. ceasefire proposal means for Ukraine, Russia, Europe — and Donald Trump

By James Horncastle, Assistant Professor and Edward and Emily McWhinney Professor in International Relations, Simon Fraser University
Volodymyr Zelenskyy’s success in bolstering support for Ukraine in Europe following a contentious White House meeting might be an example of his flair for calculated risks. Is a ceasefire close?The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Furious kickback against equality’ must end, UN chief tells women activists, as conference adopts landmark declaration
~ Why we shouldn’t let lower fertility rates fuel pronatalist policies
~ Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity – a blow against impunity
~ New US Labor Secretary, Congress Should Act on Child Labor
~ ‘Furious kickback against equality’ must end, UN chief tells women activists
~ ‘Haiti’s survival is at stake,’ says UN expert, warning of worsening crisis
~ World News in Brief: Syria families executed, Duterte arrested on ICC warrant, Sudan’s healthcare collapse
~ Global: UN member states recommit to gender equality amid backlash against human rights
~ Hey big spenders: what foreign investors will really want from the infrastructure summit
~ Sending nudes but no first kisses: teenagers’ relationships during the pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter