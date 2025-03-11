Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

New US Labor Secretary, Congress Should Act on Child Labor

By Human Rights Watch
President Trump’s pick to lead the United States Department of Labor, Lori Chavez-DeRemer, will soon oversee the federal government’s response to labor rights issues across the US. One of her key priorities should be taking action to end hazardous child labor.In recent years, investigative reports from around the US showed children working harrowing overnight shifts in slaughterhouses and using wildly dangerous machinery in auto body plants. These were not isolated incidents. In October 2024, the Department of Labor reported that child labor violations had increased by 88 percent since 2019.My…


Read complete article

© Human Rights Watch -
Subscribe to Tolerance.ca


More
~ ‘Furious kickback against equality’ must end, UN chief tells women activists, as conference adopts landmark declaration
~ Why we shouldn’t let lower fertility rates fuel pronatalist policies
~ Former Philippines president Rodrigo Duterte arrested for crimes against humanity – a blow against impunity
~ What the U.S. ceasefire proposal means for Ukraine, Russia, Europe — and Donald Trump
~ ‘Furious kickback against equality’ must end, UN chief tells women activists
~ ‘Haiti’s survival is at stake,’ says UN expert, warning of worsening crisis
~ World News in Brief: Syria families executed, Duterte arrested on ICC warrant, Sudan’s healthcare collapse
~ Global: UN member states recommit to gender equality amid backlash against human rights
~ Hey big spenders: what foreign investors will really want from the infrastructure summit
~ Sending nudes but no first kisses: teenagers’ relationships during the pandemic
Follow us on ...
Facebook Twitter