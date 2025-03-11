Tolerance.ca
Global: UN member states recommit to gender equality amid backlash against human rights

By Amnesty International
The adoption of a political declaration on gender equality at the UN yesterday, despite relentless opposition from a handful of states, is a win for human rights. Now governments must put words into action and ensure that those commitments translate into real changes for women and girls whose rights are violated and abused around the […] The post Global: UN member states recommit to gender equality amid backlash against human rights appeared first on Amnesty International. ]]>


© Amnesty International -
