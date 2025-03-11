Tolerance.ca
Human Rights Observatory

Sending nudes but no first kisses: teenagers’ relationships during the pandemic

By Emily Setty, Senior Lecturer in Criminology, University of Surrey
Five years on from the start of the COVID-19 pandemic, the long-term effects of lockdown on education, mental health and social life are still being reckoned with. But for teenagers and young adults, one of the most profound – and often overlooked – impacts was on their romantic relationships.

At an age when in-person socialising, dating and sexual exploration are crucial for development, young people found themselves suddenly confined to their homes, cut off from their peers and reliant on screens for connection.

Over 2021 and 2022 I carried out a…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
