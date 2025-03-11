Tolerance.ca
Fighting fungal nail infections: simple steps for healthier toenails

By Craig Gwynne, Senior Lecturer in Podiatry, Cardiff Metropolitan University
Even celebrities aren’t immune from foot-related issues such as the dreaded thickened toenail. Actor Danny DeVito, former basketball player Shaquille O'Neal and Guardians of the Galaxy star Chris Pratt have all posted photos of their poorly pinkies online over the past couple of years.

Thickened and discoloured toenails can be caused by a variety of issues, from ill-fitting shoes or trauma from stubbing your toe, to ageing…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
