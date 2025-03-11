Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

How the US threw out any concerns about AI safety within days of Donald Trump coming to office

By Oreste Pollicino, Professor of Constitutional Law, Bocconi University
Giulia Gentile, Lecturer in Law, University of Essex
The new administration’s priorities are ‘dominance’ and economic return, but the EU balances these goals against consumer safety and privacy.The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
