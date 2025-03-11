Tolerance.ca
Director / Editor: Victor Teboul, Ph.D.
Looking inside ourselves and out at the world
Independent and neutral with regard to all political and religious orientations, Tolerance.ca® aims to promote awareness of the major democratic principles on which tolerance is based.
Human Rights Observatory

Queer theatre in the 19th century was a place of codes, cross-dressing and blackmail

By David Coates, Assistant Professor of Theatre and Performance Studies, University of Warwick
In today’s theatre industry, you don’t have to look far to find queer representation. Although the theatre has long been seen as an accepting place for LGBTQ+ people, in the 19th century, examples of queer lives from the stage profession are difficult to find.

I’m a theatre historian at the University of Warwick, and for queer history month in February, I worked on retrieving histories of LGBTQ+ men.

The best-known queer icon from the theatre prior to the 20th century is Oscar Wilde. Details of his arrest in 1895 for gross indecency, the notorious trials that followed and…The Conversation


Read complete article

© The Conversation -
